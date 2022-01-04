-
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) weekly chart is showing a potential bearish reversal. The uptrend could be completed after 5 bullish waves up.
-
The current pullback is probably a bear flag (purple lines) within the wave 4 (blue). A break below (orange arrow) the flag confirms the downtrend continuation.
-
The BTC/USD chart remains in an uptrend but the bearish pressure is placing it under severe pressure. The higher high was quickly followed by a fast decline.
We also review the EUR/USD downtrend and GBP/AUD triangle pattern on the daily charts.
Bitcoin bearish momentum vs uptrend
-
A 5 wave (pink) pattern seems to be completed. There is also a clear 5 wave pattern (blue) in the final 5th wave (pink).
-
Price made a higher high but the bulls were unable to hold ground. The quick bearish decline showed a lot of bearish momentum. The bearish drop could be a wave A (blue).
-
A new lower low is expected (orange arrow) to test the support zone (green) first. A bullish bounce (green arrow) could test the resistance zone (orange).
-
A bearish bounce at the resistance would confirm that the uptrend is indeed over.
-
A larger, complex bearish correction could take place via a WXY (pink) pattern. In case, the uptrend continues, then it is likely that a triangle pattern will emerge first.
EUR/USD downtrend continuation
The EUR/USD downtrend is strong. The resistance trend line (orange) indicates how long the bears have been in control:
-
The current decline is a bearish impulsive wave. There seem to be 5 waves (grey) developing at the moment.
-
The current pullback is probably a bear flag (purple lines) within the wave 4 (blue). This is invalid if the retracement breaks above the 78.6% Fibonacci level. A break below (orange arrow) the flag confirms the downtrend continuation.
-
The main target for the downtrend is the round level of 1.10.
-
The downtrend could be part of a wave 5 (blue) of wave 3 (pink) of wave 5 (grey).
GBP/AUD in consolidation
The GBP/AUD chart is showing an uptrend with support trend lines (purple) below the current price:
-
After 5 waves up (pink), price is making a consolidation. The correction could be an ABCDE (pink) pattern.
-
The current outlook remains valid if price action stays above the bottoms.
-
A break above the resistance trend line could spark a bullish breakout and rally.
The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs post-FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair retreat from 1.1346 following the release of FOMC Meeting Minutes and an upbeat US ADP survey. Most US policymakers judged conditions for a rate hike could be met soon, yields on the run.
GBP/USD hit a two-month high just ahead of 1.3600
The British Pound is among the best performers vs the dollar, with the pair reaching 1.3598 ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. Now retreating, the pair retains most of its intraday gains.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Dogecoin downside risk could be significant, if support fails DOGE could hit $0.08
Dogecoin price action has been at a make-or-break trading range for over a month. However, flash-crash south is up ahead if bulls cannot support Dogecoin over the next two weeks.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.