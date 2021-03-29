Weekly Trading Recap: Swing trading options & stocks with weekly expiries $QQQ $BBY $RBLX

In our weekly trade recap series, see my live trades and how I profited or lost on each trade, including my entry and trading strategy along with one of my newest swing trades. The market started off bearish but closed strong. However with most stocks down for the week, we preferred to day and swing trade more options than just trading the stocks by themselves.
EUR/USD about to challenge the year low
The EUR/USD pair trades a few pips above its yearly low at 1.1760, as investors rush into safe-haven assets. Caution fueled by uncertainty surrounding US President Biden’s spending program.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
XAU/USD suffers at the hands of the US 10-year yield spiking
The price of gold is falling at the start of the week as the US dollar extends higher despite the shallow daily correction on the DXY. The 10-year yield is higher by 2.56% having made a recent high of 1.7170%.
Stellar Price Prediction: XLM bullish outlook affirmed last week
Stellar price has trended sideways for 33 days between $0.440 and $0.350, and on below-average volume on each day. The 8.5% decline on March 24 was exhausted by the 25th, and XLM closed with a hammer pattern on the weekly chart, putting traders on alert that bulls were back in control.
US banks lag, with investors fearing Archegos fallout
Banking stocks in the US have lagged on concerns that the sector could be hit hard after hedge fund Archegos Capital were forced to sell huge positions in US and China stocks.