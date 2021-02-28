Week: 1-5.03.2021
Key event: USD. Non-Farm Payroll
The number of new jobs created during the previous month, in all non-agricultural business. The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile, due to its high relation with economic policy decisions made by the Central Bank.
We expect a higher reading than the previous month.
Until Friday, we can expect a light strengthening of the USD against other currencies. It would require a very positive or negative surprising release for the USD to break actual ranging levels.
Key Levels:
-
Resistance 1.2300, 1.2400
-
Support 1.1950, 1.1900
Trend EUR/USD:
Neutral
Price is ranging between 1.2300 and 1.1950. Last week, the price closed with false up movement and a strong bearish movement, heading support levels.
Call to Action/Trade Idea
We will look to buy near supports and to sell near resistance after a price action confirmation.
The 5%ers operate an Online Funding and Growth Trading Program, operated by FIVE PERCENT ONLINE LTD, a registered UK Company number 12553363. The 5%ers welcomes Financial Market traders from any nationality and any age from 18 years old to participate. The 5%ers provides fully-funded forex trading account with monthly profit payout plans and lucrative growth scenarios to traders who qualify for the program’s trading requirements. Under a 3rd party contract, The 5%ers recruits talented traders to work for the company, on the company’s platform and using the company’s assets and funds. The 5%ers is not a broker, and not associated with any particular broker. and do not service financial trading services of any type. The 5%ers does not invest clients capital on the financial markets, all funding of clients account is sourced by the ownership own capital. The 5%ers is a brand name, operated by Five Percent Online LTD, and is a privately owned Legal Corporation, performing a Nostro-investment operation. It is not operating as a Financial Institution of any type, nor is it a Broker, nor a Broker Marketing platform, and does not accept Investor’s capital.
