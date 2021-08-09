Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 09 Aug 2021 02:04GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.3880
55 HR EMA
1.3896
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
32
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.3949 - Last Thur's high.
1.3932 - Last Fri's high.
1.3900 - Last Thur's low (now res).
Support
1.3862 - Last Fri's low.
1.3844 - Jul 28 low.
1.3826 - 38.2% r of 1.3573-1.3983.
GBP/USD - 1.3860.. Trading cable was tricky as price swung wildly. The pound fell to 1.3876 Mon n rebounded to 1.3957 (Wed), then dropped to 1.3873 b4 bouncings to 1.3949 in post-BOE Super Thur but later tumbled to 1.3862 on Fri.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, a subsequent rally to 1.3983 in late Jul confirms low has been made but last week's decline would head back to 1.3826 (38.2% r) but 1.3730 (61.8% r) may hold. Abv 1.3983, 1.4052.
Today, Fri's break of Thur's 1.3873 to an 8-day 1.3862 trough on USD's rally after robust U.S. yields confirms erratic fall FM 1.3893 would head to 1.3826, however, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators may keep price abv 1.3787. On the upside, only a daily close abv 1.3900 aborts, risks 1.3932/35.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
