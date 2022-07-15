Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Our top-down appraoch, technical analysis is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly charts.
This weeks video covers technical analysis on: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY.
Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s).
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds above parity ahead of key US data
EURUSD has recovered modestly after having declined toward parity earlier in the session. The dollar consolidates its weekly gains as investors reassess the probability of the Fed hiking the policy rate by 100 basis points in July.
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.1850 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.1850, as the US dollar attempts a rebound ahead of US Retail Sales. The UK political instability and recession fears have shifted the pound bulls on the tenterhooks.
Gold Price struggles near YTD low, further downside remains on the cards
Gold price plunged to a nearly one-year low on Thursday, though showed resilience below $1,700. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, Relentless USD buying continued weighing heavily on the commodity. Less hawkish remarks by FOMC members helped limit losses ahead of US data.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
