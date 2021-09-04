Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from post-NFP highs
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highest in five weeks. US Nonfarm Payrolls rose by only 235K in August, far worse than expected, sending the dollar down. Several silver linings prevented a worse downfall. The US ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 61.7.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3850 after downbeat US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850 after weak US Nonfarm Payrolls sent the dollar down. The US economy gained only 235K jobs in August. Earlier, concerns about new UK taxes limited sterling gains.
XAU/USD jumps to one-month tops, $1,832-34 holds the key for bulls
Gold caught some fresh bids during the early North American session and shot to near one-month tops, around the $1,830 region in reaction to disappointing headline NFP print.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
Coinbase integrating Polygon network as Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, likely to have a bullish impact on MATIC price. As retail and institutional interest in MATIC surges, the altcoin gears up for a price rally.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): Wake Up Wall Street as jobs report dumps
We have a good news, bad news employment report. The market will likely take it as good news though as bad news means more stimulus for longer. The bad news then was the US created fewer jobs than expected with Nonfarm Payrolls coming in well below expectations. Is the economy slowing then?