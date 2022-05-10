Stocks are trying to bounce once again, but it seems like a fruitless exercise given the poor global outlook.
Stocks rebound after heavy losses
“Stomach-churning volatility continues to dominate financial markets. After the sharp falls of last Friday and yesterday, some cautious buying has come in, but it looks like the best that they buyers can muster is a holding action for now. Comments from the Fed’s Williams that 50 basis point rises makes sense at the next two meetings provided some comfort, but it certainly isn’t clear that the see-saw price action of the last 24 hours is going to resolve into even a short-term market low. Selloffs like these are never one-way affairs, so we can’t rule out a bounce, but since recession concerns appear to be rising by the day it is unlikely that equities will be able to sustain this for too long.”
Brexit fears loom again
“As if the recession worry wasn’t enough, investors might have to cope with some concerns about a fresh clash between the UK and EU, according to the Irish government. The pound has been on the back foot against the dollar and the euro, and with the UK economy facing a bleak time a Brexit kerfuffle is the last thing it needs. All in all, it is going to be much tougher for the BoE to keep hiking with the economy teetering on such a precipice.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
