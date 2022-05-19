The sea of red is getting deeper by the day, as the reversal that started so dramatically yesterday picks up the pace.
Selling enters high gear
“The bounce of the first half of the week is a distant memory. Growth worries are back to the fore and investors are back to selling every bounce as they fret about a recession in the US and elsewhere. The broad nature of the slowdown was confirmed by Target’s numbers, while Cisco’s slashing of forecasts last night and Standard Chartered’s cut to its China GDP forecast overnight confirms the gloomy outlook. The end of earnings season might provide some brief respite from all the negativity, but with more high inflation readings and interest rate hikes to come stocks are going to suffer a lot more bad news.”
Gold finally rallies
“Gold bugs will have been waiting for their moment, and after watching impotently yesterday as the price failed to move, they will be pleased to see the metal has finally woken up. Some overdue USD weakness is going to help, and as everyone worries about a US recession and high inflation, gold might finally have a chance at recouping some of the losses seen since 1 April.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles key hurdle to 0.7100 at fortnight high, focus on PBOC
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around mid-0.7000s, after refreshing a two-week high the previous day. That said, the Aussie pair pares the biggest daily gains in a week inside a 30-pip trading range, holding lower grounds near 0.7250.
EUR/USD surges towards 1.0580 as bulls ignore a risk-off mood, post-ECB minutes
The shared currency is rallying on Thursday due to a weaker US dollar, despite a risk-aversion environment that usually benefits the greenback, but not this time, as the EUR/USD rose more than 1%.
Gold oscillates around $1,840 as DXY tumbles, risk-off impulse favors
Gold price (XAU/USD) is consolidating below $1,850.00 in a minor range of $1,840.02-1,844.08 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has delivered a perpendicular upside move on Thursday from a low near $1,800.00.
Cardano is still on pace to retest $0.40, but bears shouldn't get too excited
Cardano is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone before rallying upwards towards $0.60. ADA, like several cryptos, has been in a steep bear rally, which demands the need for balance and proportion.
Warning signs in China's economic outlook as COVID-19 spreads
New variables both within and outside of China in 2022 have placed the country's economy under new pressure. In the first quarter, its economic growth rate was only 4.8%, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the annual economic growth target of 5.5%.