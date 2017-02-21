USDJPY Analysis: Attempts to reclaim 113.00

Pair's Outlook

Lack of certainty concerning the US tax reforms triggered USD-selling, causing it to drop 69 pips against the Japanese Yen yesterday. Thursday's bearish development still does not change the overall picture, as the pair remains in its consolidation trend. The demand cluster just under the 112.00 mark represents the lower boundary, whereas the resistance area just under 115.00 is the upper border. According to the recent developments, a positive outcome today is the most probable scenario, with trade closing circa 113.10. However, we should not rule out the possibility of another leg down, as technical indicators keep giving mixed signals in the daily timeframe.