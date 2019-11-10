USD/JPY Current Price: 109.21
- US-China trade-related headlines keep leading the way for markets.
- Japanese data at the start of the week expected to show some improvement.
- USD/JPY technically skewed to the upside but depending on sentiment.
The USD/JPY pair has finished Friday with modest losses, but firmly up for the week at around 109.20. The pair lost momentum in the last American session, following headlines indicating that US President Trump didn’t make up his mind yet on removing tariffs should he reach a trade deal with China. The pair fell to 109.07 with the news, but market’ players shrugged off pretty fast the negative news, with high-yielding equities recovering in detriment of the safe-haven yen. Weekend news may spur demand for safety, although buyers are aligned around 109.00.
US indexes closed the week with gains and not far from the all-time highs achieved this week, while US Treasury yields extended their advances. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note closed at 1.94% a level last seen in July.
Early Monday, Japan will release September Trade Balance and Machinery Orders, while the BOJ will publish the Summary of Opinions. The country will also release the October Eco Watchers Survey, with sentiment seen rebounding from the previous monthly readings.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that it settled above all of its moving averages, after meeting buyers around the closest one, a flat 200 DMA. The 20 DMA maintains its bullish slope below it, while technical indicators have lost strength upward, but remain within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-bullish stance, as technical indicators lack directional strength but remain within positive levels, while the pair has held above all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA has begun to lose its bullish strength.
Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.40
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. President Trump has yet to decide to roll back tariffs, raising uncertainty. US Consumer Sentiment met expectations.
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.
USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum
Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.
US Dollar Index: getting ready for the 55-day SMA near 98.30
The upside in the index remains well and sound so far this week and is now extending further north of the 98.00 barrier. In the meantime, the positive view on DXY remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 97.49.
Gold rebounds to $1,465 area as Trump downplays China trade deal
After slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,456.33 in the early trading hours of the American session, the XAU/USD pair staged a recovery in the last hour with the precious metal finding demand amid souring market sentiment.