TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD the battle of wills continues with bulls not ready to give up

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD the battle of wills continues with bulls not ready to give up
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $5,021

  • Tepid United States data keeps the US Dollar near its weekly lows.
  • Market participants await the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
  • XAU/USD treads water above $5,000 with bulls holding the grip but on pause.

The battle of wills between buyers and sellers continues. The Gold price has spent most of Tuesday confined within Monday’s range and is currently struggling to hold above $5,000, unable to surpass last week’s peak at $5,092. The ongoing consolidative stage gives bulls some hope, who would like to see an interim bottom confirmed to add longs.

The direction of the XAU/USD pair appears to be driven solely by US Dollar (USD) strength/weakness, with market participants setting aside their sentiment. As the Greenback remains pressured, Gold remains afloat regardless of a modestly optimistic market mood.

USD pressure comes from the United States (US) data, tepid to say the least. ADP reported that, on average, the private sector added 6,500 new jobs in the four weeks ending January 24, up from 5,000 in the previous week. Other than that,

The 4-week average of the US ADP Employment Change rose to 6.5K on the four weeks ending January 24, up from 5K previously. This marked the third consecutive weekly expansion and the highest level since the week ending January 3. Additionally, Retail Sales remained unchanged in December, below expectations for a 0.4% increase and below November’s 06% advance.

Market players are unlikely to push XAU/USD far from its current levels, ahead of the release of the January Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, scheduled for Wednesday. The US is expected to have added 70,000 new jobs in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen steady at 4.4%. The employment report will be followed by an inflation update on Friday, both of which are relevant for the Federal Reserve (Fed).

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

Spot Gold appears to be recovering its bullish poise after bottoming at around $4,400 early in February. Last week's peak at around $5,092 stands as an immediate barrier, yet once beyond it, XAU/USD is likely to grind back toward record highs. The near-picture shows that the upward momentum receded. On the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have trended lower, although they remain above their midlines. At the same time, the pair remains above a bullish 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), which converges with a mildly positive 100-period SMA at around $4,980.

The daily chart reflects fading upward momentum, but it's far from suggesting sellers are near taking control. XAU/USD remains above all bullish moving averages, with the 20-day SMA maintaining its firmly bullish slope far above the 100- and 200-day SMA. Technical indicators turned modestly lower, but remain within positive levels, with the recent declines reflecting the lack of follow-through rather than suggesting increased selling pressure. A break through $5,092 is now critical for buyers aiming for a retest of record highs.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces next resistance near 1.1930

EUR/USD faces next resistance near 1.1930

EUR/USD continues to build on its recovery in the latter part of Wednesday’s session, with upside momentum accelerating as the pair retargets the key 1.1900 barrier amid a further loss of traction in the US Dollar. Attention now shifts squarely to the US data docket, with labour market figures and the always influential CPI releases due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

GBP/USD sticks to the bullish tone near 1.3660

GBP/USD sticks to the bullish tone near 1.3660

GBP/USD maintains its solid performance on Wednesday, hovering around the 1.3660 zone as the Greenback surrenders its post-NFP bounce. Cable, in the meantime, should now shift its attention to key UK data due on Thursday, including preliminary GDP gauges.

Gold holds on to higher ground ahead of the next catalyst

Gold holds on to higher ground ahead of the next catalyst

Gold keeps the bid tone well in place on Wednesday, retargeting the $5,100 zone per troy ounce on the back of modest losses in the US Dollar and despite firm US Treasury yields across the curve. Moving forward, the yellow metal’s next test will come from the release of US CPI figures on Friday.

UNI faces resistance at 20-day EMA following BlackRock's purchase and launch of BUIDL fund on Uniswap

UNI faces resistance at 20-day EMA following BlackRock's purchase and launch of BUIDL fund on Uniswap

Decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI) announced on Wednesday that it has integrated asset manager BlackRock's tokenized Treasury product on its trading platform via a partnership with tokenization firm Securitize.

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

This was an unusual payrolls report for two reasons. Firstly, because it was released on  Wednesday, and secondly, because it included the 2025 revisions alongside the January NFP figure.

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers