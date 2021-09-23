USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY saw a high for the day exactly at strong resistance again at 109.90/110.00.
EURJPY topped exactly at 128.70/75. Our shorts worked perfectly hitting target of 128.15/10 for an easy 60 pip profit. Now we are short again at first resistance at 128.55/65.
CADJPY we are short at strong resistance at 8610/20 with stops above 8640.
Daily analysis
USDJPY shorts at strong resistance at 109.90/110.00 target 109.60/70, perhaps as far as 109.40. First support at 109.20/10 for profit taking on any remaining shorts. Longs need stops below 108.95. Further losses test the August low at 108.80/70. A break below here is a sell signal.
Strong resistance at 109.90/110.00. Shorts need stops above 110.10. A break higher can target 110.30/40, perhaps as far as the August high at 110.70/80 for profit taking on any longs.
EURJPY first resistance at 128.55/65 (stop above 128.80) & again at 128.95/129.05. Stop above 129.15. Strongest resistance for this week at 129.35/45. Shorts need stops above 129.70.
Any shorts at 128.55/65 target 128.35 before a retest of 128.15/10. Support at the August low at 127.95/90. A break below 127.80 is a sell signal.
CADJPY we are short at strong resistance at 8610/20. Shorts need stops above 8640. A break higher meets strong resistance at 8690/8700. Try shorts with stops above 8725.
Shorts at 8610/20 target 8570/60, perhaps as far as 8535/30. Support at recent lows of 8485/65.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
