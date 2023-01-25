In today's live stream, Coach Shared Gold is being supported by the 50% MA on the 4Hour TF. He showed a bearish technical case for WTI and DXY 1.02 resistance.
EUR/USD rebounds from session lows, stays below 1.0900
EUR/USD has regained traction and climbed toward 1.0900 after having declined to the 1.0850 area in the European session. With US stock index futures trading deep in negative territory, the US Dollar is holding its ground and limiting the pair's upside for the time being.
GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight range above 1.2300
GBP/USD continues to move up and down in a relatively tight channel above 1.2300 mid-week. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the cautious mood helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold pulls away from multi-month top, slides below $1,925 level
Gold price edges lower on Wednesday and moves away from a nine-month high, around the $1,942-$1,943 area touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains on the defensive through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the daily low, just below the $1,925 level, down nearly 0.70% for the day.
Breaking: Bank of Canada hikes policy rate by 25 bps to 4.5% as expected
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the January policy meeting. This decision came in line with the market expectation.
Tesla Q4 earnings on the agenda
Tesla’s stock had a devastating year in response to Musk’s chaotic Twitter acquisition. Having erased more than half of its pandemic rally, investors are now wondering whether the stock could revive its fortune in the coming months.