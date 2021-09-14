USD/JPY
Since Monday the USD/JPY pair has been fluctuating near the 110.00 mark. Despite the rate trading almost sideways it appears that the volatility of the currency exchange rate has been decreasing. Due to that reason a larger move up or down could be expected.
In the case of a potential surge, the rate would first test the resistance zone near the 110.25 level. However, the 110.25 zone acted as resistance mostly in August. In September, the rate passed the 110.25 twice and reached the 110.40 level.
Meanwhile, a decline of the pair would look for support in the 55-hour SMA, which has been acting as a support level since middle of Monday. A move below the SMA could reach for the September low levels near 109.60.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1,790 ahead of US CPI
Gold edged lower during the early part of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,788 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin improves but not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price hints that a move higher is just around the corner as it bounces off the $44,705 support floor. Ethereum price coils up between the $3,429 and $3,223 barriers with no directional bias.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.