The chart below shows the USD Index. In the last four weeks, we have been in a clear downtrend which ended with an ending diagonal. Since then we've had a clear impulse higher giving us confidence that the initial larger move lower is now complete.
We are looking for a correction higher to the yellow zone before the downtrend continues. We may, however, retrace back to the (a) high as an alternative possibility. The previous wave iv high is also an ideal area to start looking to add short positions in anticipation of the move lower.
Key news events to look out for this week:
Wednesday 5th of May
ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, ISM Services PMI, Crude Oil Inventories.
Thursday 6th of May
Unemployment Claims.
Friday 7th of May
Average Hourly Earnings, Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Rate.
Res: 91.767; 92.125; 92.500
Supp: 90.616; 90.358; 90.043
None of the material published constitutes a trading recommendation of any particular security, portfolio of securities or investment strategy. This should not be taken as personal advice concerning nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security, portfolio of securities, investment strategy or other matter. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical resistance
Gold has something to offer for both the bulls and the bears. The daily and weekly outlook is in contrast to that of the monthly out look at this juncture.
ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto
Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.
Tesla shares close to breakout, sub $500 will be target if they do
Tesla shares suffer broad-based sell off on Tuesday. TSLA looks to break out of lower end of triangle formation. TSLA shares will target sub $500 if breaks lower.