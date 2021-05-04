The chart below shows the USD Index. In the last four weeks, we have been in a clear downtrend which ended with an ending diagonal. Since then we've had a clear impulse higher giving us confidence that the initial larger move lower is now complete.

We are looking for a correction higher to the yellow zone before the downtrend continues. We may, however, retrace back to the (a) high as an alternative possibility. The previous wave iv high is also an ideal area to start looking to add short positions in anticipation of the move lower.

Key news events to look out for this week:

Wednesday 5th of May

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, ISM Services PMI, Crude Oil Inventories.

Thursday 6th of May

Unemployment Claims.

Friday 7th of May

Average Hourly Earnings, Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Rate.

Res: 91.767; 92.125; 92.500

Supp: 90.616; 90.358; 90.043