- Gold breaks the major resistance level in the daily and weekly chart at 1935
- The U.S. dollar Index(USDX) falls below the 101.120 critical level in the weekly chart.
- The U.S. dollar/ Japanese pair selloff continues following the CPI data.
- The British Pound/U.S. dollar rally faces resistance at 1.30300
Our analysis is based on a robust supply and demand system that incorporates historical data, supply and demand theory, order flow, volume profile and Fibonacci and identifies crucial levels and future trends ahead of price action.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
