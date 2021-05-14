Since I covered these 3 Malaysia stocks Samchem, Samaiden and RL on 18 Apr 2021, Samchem has risen 15% even after a pullback from all-time high (2.06). Meanwhile, Samaiden and RL did not trigger reversal entry signal and pullback is still unfolding. Find out how to spot for the bullish stocks about to move higher and high winning rate entry in the video below. Refer to the charts below for revised key support areas for these 3 stocks.
Timestamps
- 0:31 SAMCHEM (SAMCHEM HOLDINGS BERHAD)
- 5:34 SAMAIDEN (SAMAIDEN GROUP BERHAD)
- 9:15 RL (RESERVOIR LINK ENERGY BHD)
SAMCHEM
- Key support: 1.6-1.7
- Key resistance: 1.88-2
SAMAIDEN
- Key support: 1.36-1.46
- Key resistance: 1.66-1.76
RL
- Key support: 0.58-0.64,
- Key resistance: 0.72-0.74
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles above 1.2050 inside rising wedge
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.2100, wavering inside a bearish chart pattern. MACD also teases sellers but key EMAs add to downside filters. Bulls have a bumpy road to recovery, 1.2200 becomes crucial resistance.
GBP/USD: Bulls looking for breakout to the topside
Following the progression of the price action and market structures across the various time frames in GBP/USD, it can be concluded that the bulls are now in the most favorable position. The daily chart offers compelling upside bias as bears start to run out of juice.
Dogecoin price spikes on Musk tweet, renews momentum for DOGE to test $1
Dogecoin price closed below the critical April high yesterday, putting the pursuit of $1.00 in doubt. The new Elon Musk tweet has reversed the descent and raises the potential of DOGE closing today with a bullish engulfing day.
EUR/USD struggles above 1.2050 inside rising wedge
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.2100, wavering inside a bearish chart pattern. MACD also teases sellers but key EMAs add to downside filters. Bulls have a bumpy road to recovery, 1.2200 becomes crucial resistance.
Why US retail sales will rock the markets on Friday
It was a rollercoaster ride in the financial markets this week and volatility is not expected to subside tomorrow with the April US retail sales report scheduled for release. investors are eager to see how well the consumer is holding up.