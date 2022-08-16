Today's Average Earnings Index showed a fall in real wages at a record level as inflationary pressures and the cost of living crisis continue to reduce buyer spending power. This further highlights the importance of a suitable strategy by the Bank of England and government who may attempt to normalize the economic situation despite increasing recession concerns. The economy continues to be in a difficult spot as it remains stuck between serious supply and logistics concerns and attempting to rebound from historically low interest rates. Meanwhile, employment figures showed a slow decrease compared to the previous three month period which corresponded to a slight increase in the unemployment rate. All things considered, this is troubling news as it could indicate a slowdown in the job market which coupled with rising prices may lead to a serious drop in demand and ultimately impact most aspects of the economy.
Oil prices remain under pressure amid growing demand concerns
Oil prices continue to be under pressure after disappointing Chinese data earlier this week added to the increasing global economic slowdown fears which have been a key theme in markets for quite some time. The prospect of a slowdown in demand and overall economic activity has brought oil prices down several percentage points with WTI trading around while Brent is back below $95 as traders await stockpile reports. The prices of both these commodities are testing important price reaction areas and the next few days could be critical in determining the upcoming movements as the market remains quite volatile as uncertainty dominates. Furthermore, there are several important macro events that could have an impact on commodity prices including the Fed decision expected for tomorrow evening where investors will be able to get an idea on what the US central bank intends to do to contain rampant inflation and ease potential concerns.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!