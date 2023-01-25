US markets
Stock futures were flat overnight after markets rose on Monday.
General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, and Verizon will all report earnings this morning, while Microsoft will post its results this afternoon.
Chip makers including Nvidia, which gained nearly 7.6%, and VanEck Semiconductor ETF, which rose almost 5%, led gains on the Nasdaq.
The current 10 Year US Treasury yield is set at 3.52090%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Dow Jones
|33,375.49
|1.00%
|S&P 500
|3,972.61
|1.89%
|Nasdaq
|11,140.44
|2.66%
|Russell 2000
|1,867.34
|1.69%
Canadian markets
Urbanation, a real estate consulting firm, has released a report looking into Toronto’s rental market last year.
Despite a decline in housing prices in 2022, rent increased by 16.9% in the city, whereas it saw a 0.5% decrease in 2021.
The increase is mainly due to immigrants and foreign students moving to the city once pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Rising interest rates led to a decline in first-time homebuyers, which increased the demand for rentals.
The average monthly rental price for a condo in Toronto was $2,752 at the end of last year, $391 more than in December 2021.
Rental constructions decreased by 54% in 2022, showing that supply is unlikely to increase in the short term.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|TSX
|20,503.21
|0.80%
European markets
European markets were up slightly on Friday after falling on Thursday following a strong start to the week that saw the FTSE hit a new high.
The Stoxx 600 rose 0.35% on Friday, led by travel stocks, which gained 1.2%.
For the week, the Stoxx 600 lost 0.3%, with most of those losses coming during a sell-off on Thursday in response to weak corporate earnings and economic data from the U.S.
Cellnex, a Spanish telecom company, was the best-performing stock in the Stoxx 600 on Friday, gaining 8.9%.
Close Brothers, a British banking group, was the worst-performing stock, falling 10.3%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Euro STOXX 50
|4,119.90
|0.63%
|UK (FTSE 100)
|7,770.59
|0.30%
|Germany (DAX)
|15,033.56
|0.76%
|France (CAC 40)
|6,995.99
|0.63%
Asian markets
Stocks In Asia were up on Friday despite Japan’s inflation hitting a 41-year high.
Singapore’s tourism board said that despite China’s reopening, the number of Chinese tourists visiting the island country is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels this year.
Stocks in China continue to have positive momentum following the country’s lifting of most Covid restrictions, with the Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component all rising last week.
The Nikkei rose on Friday after new data showed that consumer prices rose by 4% in December on an annualized basis, a 41-year high. The index fell on Thursday in response to the Bank of Japan unexpectedly maintaining its monetary policy.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|S&P Asia 50
|4,984.70
|1.35%
|Japan (Nikkei 225)
|26,553.53
|0.56%
|South Korea (KOSPI)
|2,395.26
|0.63%
|China (Hang Seng)
|22,044.65
|1.82%
|India (SENSEX)
|60,621.77
|-0.39%
Commodities
Oil prices rose on Friday and have now increased for two consecutive weeks.
Both Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained just over 1% on the day.
The positive outlook created by China’s removing Covid restrictions and reopening its economy continues to outweigh concerns over the global economy’s health.
The U.S. oil rig count is at its lowest since November, which pushed prices up as it suggests a decline in domestic supply.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL)
|28.10
|1.21%
|Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD)
|173.71
|-0.33%
|Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV)
|21.92
|0.27%
|Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN)
|25.93
|0.00%
|Lumber (NASDAQ: WOOD)
|75.43
|0.78%
Currency exchange rates
The U.S. Dollar was slightly volatile on Monday as investors reacted to movements in international markets.
The USD hit a nine-month low against the Euro mid-day before bouncing back to finish the day up against the Euro.
The British pound was down on Monday after hitting a seven-month high against the USD earlier in the day.
The Yen continues to fall after the Bank of Japan decided to keep its ultra-low rates last week.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|UK(GBP)
|£0.81
|-0.32%
|Europe (EURO)
|€0.92
|-0.73%
|Canada (Canadian Dollar)
|$1.34
|-0.75%
|Japan (Yen)
|¥129.56
|0.76%
Cryptocurrency
Crypto markets were flat on Monday, but FTT rose 8%.
Gemini said it will cut another 10% of its staff after announcing layoffs in June and July of last year that left the company with around 700 workers by the end of 2022.
Porsche’s NFT collection is failing to generate much interest as minting begins.
A Uniswap poll showed that 80% of its customers support a move to the BNB chain.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Bitcoin
|$22,643.90
|9.53%
|Ethereum
|$1,663.62
|7.25%
|Litecoin
|$90.24
|7.14%
|Bitcoin Cash
|$128.30
|8.11%
The trading ideas goes into active money management by the team of Elite CurrenSea (ECS), which you can follow at $0 upfront fees over their website.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.0900 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is holding higher ground near 1.0900 in the early European morning this Wednesday. The pair is taking advantage of a subdued US Dollar and sluggish Treasury bond yields, as investors stay wary ahead of Thursday's US Q4 GDP. Germany's IFO coming up next.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2300 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.2300 heading into Wednesday’s London open. The US Dollar licks its wounds amid broad risk aversion and muted US Treasury yields, lending some support to the GBP/USD pair.
Gold: $1,940 is a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls Premium
Gold price returns to the red amid a pause in the US Dollar sell-off. The latest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields weighs on Gold price. Investors take profits on Gold longs ahead of critical United States data.
Bitcoin Jesus fails to settle $20.9 million in crypto options trades for bankrupt lender Genesis Global
Bitcoin Jesus Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global. Genesis has summoned Ver to repay at least $20.9 million in damages after the Bitcoin evangelist failed to settle crypto options transactions before the payment deadline.
Tesla Q4 earnings on the agenda
Tesla’s stock had a devastating year in response to Musk’s chaotic Twitter acquisition. Having erased more than half of its pandemic rally, investors are now wondering whether the stock could revive its fortune in the coming months.