There are growing rumours that the Federal Reserve is about to do a pivot. The disturbance in the UK Gilt market sent a warning signal to financial markets that making a wrong step in tackling the cost of living crisis and surging inflation risks serious disruption with potentially serious ramifications. So, the Fed is rumoured to be considering slowing down its path of hikes.
Furthermore, on Monday the US ISM Manufacturing PMI print missed across the board which meant the market would be pricing in more of a chance of a Fed pause based on that missed data.
So, if the US ISM Services PMI prints miss on Wednesday and the headline comes in below 54 and prices below 65 then we could see a decent leg up in the S&P500 again.
The strong seasonal pattern for the S&P500 could also support S&P500 prices higher, so if the Fed do ‘pivot’ is now the time to enter S&P500 longs?
Major trade risks: The major trade risk here is that the Fed does not pivot and keeps to a hawkish rate path. Also, earnings could still move sharply lower even if the Fed does pivot.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
