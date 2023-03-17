Share:

In this week’s Live from the Vault, the President of Silver Elephant Mining Corp, John Lee, sits down with Andrew Maguire to uncover the hidden agenda behind world economic policies and the threats of forced conversion to digital currency.

The mining expert expounds on the geographical shift of power away from the West into Asian countries unleveraged by the US dollar, sharing his perspective on physical gold and silver as the ultimate and unbiased form of insurance.

Timestamps