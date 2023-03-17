In this week’s Live from the Vault, the President of Silver Elephant Mining Corp, John Lee, sits down with Andrew Maguire to uncover the hidden agenda behind world economic policies and the threats of forced conversion to digital currency.
The mining expert expounds on the geographical shift of power away from the West into Asian countries unleveraged by the US dollar, sharing his perspective on physical gold and silver as the ultimate and unbiased form of insurance.
Timestamps
-
00:00 Start.
-
01:25 Introducing John Lee, Executive Chairman of the Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
-
04:45 Who does the Fed serve? Studying the recent history of money.
-
08:05 The geographical perspective on money: the West vs the East.
-
11:45 James provides strong arguments for accumulating gold and silver.
-
15:30 Silver: How much can it be worth by the end of the year?
-
24:40 There will be a strong pushback again the WEF agenda.
-
28:20 Was the US dollar weaponisation a huge mistake?
-
31:55 Don’t measure silver in dollars. It is a store of wealth!
-
36:40 In the event of a global catastrophe… gold and silver might save you.
-
42:05 How to escape the Orwellian agenda?
-
46:45 What to expect in gold and silver over the next 12-18 months?
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
