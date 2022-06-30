The BEA's just revised its third and final estimate of First-Quarter GDP significantly to the downside, enough to ponder a recession well underway.
GDP data from the BEA, chart by Mish
The BEA's Revision to First-Quarter GDP looks tiny but isn't. The headline number went from -1.5 percent to -1.6 percent.
The initial (preliminary) headline estimate was -1.4%. That's still a small change.
But the headline number is not the one to watch. What matters is real final sales (RFS). From the second revision to today's third revision, the BEA just revised RFS from -0.6 percent to -1.2 percent.
RFS is the bottom line estimate of the economy. The rest is inventory adjustment that nets to zero over time.
Real GDP Billions of Dollars
GDP data from the BEA, chart by Mish
Real Final Sales Last Four Quarters
- 2021 Q2: 19,449
- 2021 Q3: 19,453
- 2021 Q4: 19,524
- 2022 Q1: 19,464
That looks like stagflation or near stagflation three out of the last four quarters.
Whoa! Massive Inventory Overhang
We have never seen a massive inventory overhang like this.
It's the result of fiscal and monetary stimulus on steroids. Merchants ordered far more goods than they could possibly sell.
Final Hurrah in Retail Sales
Real vs Nominal retail sales since 2020, data from Commerce Dept via St. Louis Fed, chart by Mish
It's real, not nominal spending, that's an input to real GDP.
The only thing potentially staving off a recession that is already six months old was a rebound in retail sales in April of 2022.
We are one revision away from a recession that's been underway for six months.
For discussion of retail sales, please see Retail Sales Flounder in May With Negative Revisions in April
I've Seen Enough, the US is in Recession Now, Q&A on Why
On June 22, I commented I've Seen Enough, the US is in Recession Now, Q&A on Why
Today's GDP revision adds more evidence to the recession has already started thesis. It makes a mockery of Fed talk that the "consumer is strong".
For now, with the GDPNow estimate of RFS still at +1.7% I will stick with my estimate of a recession that started in May.
For a look at how the current quarter is tracking, please see GDPNow Forecast Inches Up to 0.3 Percent, But What's On the Way?
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces from 0.6850 as China's PMIs return to expansion
AUD/USD is bouncing from the 0.6850 area, as bulls find support from the expansion reported in the Chinese NBS PMIs. The US dollar clings to recent gains amid a cautious market mood, awaiting the critical US PCE inflation.
USD/JPY advances towards 137.00 amid firmer DXY and mixed Japan data
The USD/JPY pair is aiming to recapture its fresh 23-year high around 137.00 as the DXY has strengthened on hawkish commentary from Fed chair Jerome Powell. Japan’s mixed Industrial production data has weakened the yen bulls further.
Gold stays on the way to $1,807 support ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold Price struggles to defend the previous day’s bounce off short-term key support during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal remains indecisive around $1,818. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest levels in two weeks the previous day.
Polygon's MATIC price signals hard times to come, here's why
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!