Recommendation for NZD/CAD: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 0.874.
Stop Loss: Below 0.86.
RSI: Buy.
MACD: Sell.
MA(200): Neutral.
Fractals: Neutral.
Parabolic SAR: Buy.
On Balance Volume: Neutral.
Chart analysis
On the daily timeframe, NZDCAD: D1 went up from the downtrend. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further increase. We do not rule out a bullish movement if NZDCAD: D1 rises above its latest maximum: 0.874. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal and the last lower fractal: 0.86. After opening a pending order, we can move the stop-loss to the next fractal low following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. After the transaction, the most cautious traders can switch to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of the trend. If the price overcomes the stop-loss (0.86) without activating the order (0.874), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
On May 26, 2021, a regular meeting of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will take place. Will the NZDCAD quotes rise? Their rise means the strengthening of the New Zealand dollar against the Canadian dollar. A decrease in the RBNZ rate (0.25%) is not expected, but investors do not exclude that the New Zealand Central Bank will reduce the economic stimulus program. It could also improve its economic forecast for 2021. Inflation in New Zealand in the Q1 of this year amounted to 1.5% in annual terms. RBNZ's Large-scale asset purchases program (LSAP) has a volume of NZ $100 billion. So far, it is assumed that it will be active until the middle of next year. A negative factor for the Canadian dollar may be an increase in inflation in April to 3.4% in annual terms. This is much higher than the Bank of Canada rate, which is 0.25%.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns red and approaches 1.2200 as the mood turns sour
EUR/USD is in retreat mode, as the poor performance of equities weighs on investors’ mood. US Treasury yields remain depressed near weekly lows, but the dollar appreciates anyway.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies
GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading around 1.4150 as former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testifies in parliament. His appearance may embarrass the government and weigh on sterling. Brexit and rising UK covid cases also add to pressure.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside
Gold price entered a bullish consolidation phase after refreshing four-month highs above $1900 this Wednesday. Broad-based rebound in the US dollar appears to cap the additional upside in gold.
Dogecoin: Bulls await 65% upswing
Dogecoin price continues to stabilize around the 100 twelve-hour moving average. Although the meme-coin seems to be consolidating, it is heading towards a key resistance point. Breaking through this hurdle could see DOGE target $0.58.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.