Recommendation for GB 100 Index: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 6948.91
Stop Loss: Below 6617.12
RSI: Sell
MACD: Buy
Donchian Channel: Buy
MA(200): Buy
Fractals: Neutral
Parabolic SAR: Buy
Chart analysis
The GB100 technical analysis of the price chart on daily timeframe shows GB100: D1 has retraced above the 12-month high it hit in the beginning of 2021. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper boundary of the Donchian channel at 6948.91. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 6617.12. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level (6617.12) without reaching the order (6948.91), we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account
Fundamental analysis
UK economic reports were positive in the second week of April. Will the GB100 rebound continue? UK economic data in the recent week were positive. Both services and manufacturing sectors resumed expanding in March, as did the sales of new vehicles, and construction activities rose more than expected. Thus, the Markit UK Services PMI final reading came in at 56.3 in March 2021 compared with February's 49.5. Readings above 50.0 indicate industry expansion, below indicate contraction. Though it was revised lower from a preliminary estimate of 56.8 the reading signaled the fastest rate of output expansion for seven months. At the same time the Markit Manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 58.9 in March 2021, from a preliminary estimate of 57.9 and above February's 55.1. The reading indicated the steepest month of expansion in factory activity since February 2011. And new car sales in the UK rose 11.5 percent from a year earlier, the first month of sales growth since August 2020. Meanwhile, the Markit UK Construction PMI jumped to 61.7 in March, from 53.3 in the previous month - well above market expectations of 54.6. Improving data are bullish for GB100.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
S&P 500: High high and away, it's the running of the bulls as PPI Freezes up
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.