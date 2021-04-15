Recommendation for AUD/USD: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 0.7760.
Stop Loss: Below 0.7705.
RSI: Neutral.
MACD: Neutral.
Donchian Channel : Neutral.
MA(200): Buy.
Fractals: Neutral.
Parabolic SAR: Buy.
Chart analysis
The AUDUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows AUDUSD: H1 is rising above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising itself. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 0.7760. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 0.7705. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
Australia’s employment rose more than expected in March. Will the AUDUSD continue rebounding? Australia’s employment rose more than expected in March: Australian Bureau of Statistics reported 70,700 jobs were created in March after 88.7 thousand in the previous month when the addition of 35.2 thousand new jobs was forecast. This is bullish for AUDUSD.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes after US retail sales smash estimates
EUR/USD has bounced off its lows but remains below 1.20 after US retail sales smashed estimates with a 9.8% leap. Moreover, jobless claims tumbled to 576,000. Markets are digesting the big bulk of data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
ETH seizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
Bitcoin price shows a correction in play after the MRI flashed a red ‘one’ cycle top signal. Ethereum shows a strong trend continuation while the rest of the market experiences a minor pullback.
XAU/USD closes in on key $1,750 resistance
XAU/USD rises on Thursday supported by falling US T-bond yields. Gold faces a resistance at $1,750 in the near term. A downward correction to $1,740 is likely if XAU/USD fails to clear $1,750.
Breaking: Citi (C) beats on EPS and revenue, investment banking booms!
Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports Q1 2021 earnings showing strong growth in investment banking following on from Goldman smashing it on Wednesday. Citi shares are trading $74.20 in pre-market up nearly 2%.