As the month draws to a close, Andrew Maguire assesses the gold and silver markets ahead of tomorrow’s Options Expiry and marks his price expectations for the precious metals by year’s end.
With January 2022 fast approaching, the precious metals expert details why the LBMA will feel the squeeze of Basel III months ahead of its official exposure to the ruling. Additionally, the long-time wholesaler reveals an email from a Swiss refiner that illustrates the evaporation of LBMA-controlled paper market liquidity.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
