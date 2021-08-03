S&P/ASX 200 Index chart forecast. Plus CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD DXY NIFTY 50 CHINA A50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Technical Analysis Summary for ASX 200 Index: Clear up trend with main support at the last correction low at 7200 which is the Feb 2020 high now as support.
Australian Stocks:Long trades now in CBA and ANZ
Trading Levels: ASX200, Classic trading levels pattern across 7500 is helpful as the next long trade set up
ASX200 Elliott Wave: ii of (iii) of v) of 5 of (3)
ASX:XJO Trade Ideas
ASX200 Trading Strategy:We have a long position at 7410 and will look to add another position on the 7500 as tested support.
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Something for everyone
At first glance, the pair looks to be setting up for a daily bullish continuation. However, the elephant in the room is the bearish daily W-formation and prospects of a firmer greenback. Leaving fundamentals aside, the US dollar is correcting.
GBP/USD: Caution rules as BOE looms
The pair fluctuated accordingly to the market’s sentiment, held between familiar levels. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce until BOE’s Super Thursday. GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, unlikely to move far away ahead of BOE.
AUD/USD seeks fresh clues to cross 0.7400 hurdle
AUD/USD struggles to extend the heaviest daily gains in a month, led by the RBA’s hawkish tilt, beyond the 0.7400 round-figure. That said, the Aussie pair seesaws around 0.7390 as Asian traders brace for Wednesday’s work.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price will quickly drop 45%
Shiba Inu price has trended lower in a descending parallel channel since the May crash, offering only brief opportunities from low probability patterns or setups.
EUR/USD: Something for everyone
At first glance, the pair looks to be setting up for a daily bullish continuation. However, the elephant in the room is the bearish daily W-formation and prospects of a firmer greenback. Leaving fundamentals aside, the US dollar is correcting.