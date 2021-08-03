S&P/ASX 200 Index chart forecast. Plus CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD DXY NIFTY 50 CHINA A50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave

Technical Analysis Summary for ASX 200 Index: Clear up trend with main support at the last correction low at 7200 which is the Feb 2020 high now as support.

Australian Stocks:Long trades now in CBA and ANZ

Trading Levels: ASX200, Classic trading levels pattern across 7500 is helpful as the next long trade set up

ASX200 Elliott Wave: ii of (iii) of v) of 5 of (3)

ASX:XJO Trade Ideas

ASX200 Trading Strategy:We have a long position at 7410 and will look to add another position on the 7500 as tested support.

Peter Mathers - TradingLounge