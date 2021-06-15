The S&P 500 remains in the long-term bull market. Above the important short-term support levels 4231.0, 4186.0, 4155.0, long positions in the S&P 500 are not in danger.
A breakdown of the local resistance level of 4267.0 will be a signal for the resumption of the bullish trend of the S&P 500 and its further growth.
The first signal for the implementation of an alternative scenario may be a breakdown of the support level 4231.0.
Support levels: 4244.0, 4231.0, 4200.0, 4186.0, 4155.0, 4000.0, 3953.0, 3842.0.
Resistance levels: 4267.0, 4300.0, 4325.0, 4400.0.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 4229.0. Stop-Loss 4268.0. Targets 4200.0, 4186.0, 4155.0, 4000.0, 3953.0, 3842.0.
Buy Stop 4268.0. Stop-Loss 4229.0. Targets 4300.0, 4325.0, 4400.0.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
