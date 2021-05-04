Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE holding strong support at 4170/65 as we establish a sideways trend.
Nasdaq JUNE retests first support at 13900/850.
Emini Dow Jones sideways for 2 weeks. |The daily ranges are getting smaller. We again held first resistance at 33950/34000 & best support at 33660/610.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P strong support again at 4170/65. Longs need stops below 4160. A break lower targets 4150 & support at 4135/30. Longs need stops below 4120.
Minor resistance at the new all time high of 4209/11. If we continue higher look for 4220/22 & 4231/33.
Nasdaq double top risk at the all time high at 14060 as we hold below here all last week. A break higher however opens the door to further significant gains, initially targeting 14140/150 & 14250/270, perhaps as far as 14400.
Failure to beat the all time high at 14060 risks a small double top reversal pattern. We tested support at 13900/860 but over ran to 13818 last week. First support at 13780/750 being tested today. Longs need stops below 2 week lows at 13700. Further losses meet strong support at 13640/600.
Emini Dow Jones holding minor resistance at 33950/34000 this morning. Further gains retest the all time high at 34140/144 (held yesterday). A break higher however targets 34220/240 & 34330/350.
Minor support at 33860/830 before the best support for today again at 33660/610. Longs need stops below 33560. A break lower targets 33450/440 & strong support at 33290/240. Longs need stops below 33190.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. Resurgent USD demand, a modest pickup in the US bond yields exerted some pressure on the metal.
Dogecoin plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable
Dogecoin price has just hit a new all-time high at $0.495. The network activity of DOGE has significantly increased again. The digital asset seems to be facing practically no resistance ahead.
Breaking: Coinbase (COIN) Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency via Coinbase-CNBC
Sotheby's one of the world's largest and well-known auction houses is reportedly going to accept payment via cryptocurrency using Coinbase according to CNBC.