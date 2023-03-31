Q1 is going out with a bang, as stocks recoup more of their March losses and end the quarter on a high, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks bound higher into quarter-end
“Equities seem set to round off the quarter on a very solid note. The lower PCE figure in the US was just what the doctor ordered, and provided investors with reason to take a sunnier view of the outlook as they peer into Q2. Having escaped without any more bank failures this week, hopes will rise that the crisis of March is now behind us.”
Strength in risk assets brightens the outlook for Q2
“Price tends to lead sentiment, so we should see more flows back into stocks in Q2, reversing March’s sharp outflow. Uncertainty about the Fed’s next move will prevent sentiment from becoming too bullish, but it looks like the upside surprise in stocks could be the story of 2023.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
