The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has been at the heart of preventing contagion from the Credit Suisse banking crisis. The SNB is providing large amounts of liquidity assistance in Swiss Francs and foreign currencies to stabilise markets. In the press conference SNB’s head Thomas Jordan said that there is no present need for further liquidity support as the current instruments are ‘very big, they are bold’. All is calm on the Credit Suisse front. In its latest meeting the SNB raised interest rates by 50bps to 1.50% and said further interest rates can’t be ruled out.
Inflation pressures grow
Domestic inflation pressure for Switzerland comes from electricity, tourism services, and food. The SNB noted that price increases are now broad-based. The SNB recognised second-round effects taking place in inflation and expects the global outlook for inflation to remain elevated for the ‘time being’. As a result of these rising inflation pressures, the outlook for further inflation gains was increased. Inflation for the end of this year has been revised higher from 2.2% to 2.4% for Q3 and to 2.3% for Q4 from 2.0%.
However, the SNB still sees the 2025 inflation print coming in at 2.1%, so although inflationary pressures are building the pressures are mild compared to Europe, the UK, and the US.
The summary
It was a hawkish hike as the SNB could not rule out further interest rate hikes. Short Term Interest Rate markets now see the SNB having a terminal rate of 1.91% with at least one rate cut expected into the end of the year. See the Financial Source Interest Rate tracker here:
This should keep the CHF supported and you can see that the CHF index is holding the key level around 180-190.
If the Fed signals a slowdown at all in the coming weeks then watch for the USDCHF pair to weaken on rate differentials between the Fed and the SNB.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2300 after Bailey speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, paring back gains amid souring risk sentiment on Tuesday. The pair fails to capitalize on encouraging comments from BoE Governor Bailey., as the US Dollar stalls decline amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data eyed.
Gold finds support at $1,950, volatility to continue as market awaits central bankers’ next move
Gold price has settled around $1,950 in a quiet start to Tuesday trading. The bright metal extended its retracement on Monday on another volatile day, dipping to $1,944 before closing at $1,957, losing more than 1% on the day.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
Resilience, uncertainty and robust monetary policy
Recent data in the US show a resilient economy despite the significant and fast tightening of monetary policy. In the Eurozone, the services sector is a source of resilience. Frustratingly for central banks, inflation has also been resilient.