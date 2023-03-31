Gold and silver have had a great month so far. With risk appetite improving noticeably in the last week or so, silver, which is more of a risk-sensitive commodity, has outperformed the yellow metal. Both previous metals have been supported by falling interest rate expectations, a weakening US dollar, some safe-haven demand, as well as strong physical demand from China. All these factors are boosting the silver price outlook.
