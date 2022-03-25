“An afternoon wobble shows that nervousness remains, but equities have moved through the week without giving back too much ground.”
Rally continues, despite growing scepticism
“The recent bounce from the lows is still going intact, if it has taken a knock in afternoon trading, although the darker global economic outlook means that many are wondering whether these gains can be sustained. Investors keep waiting for the other shoe to drop, but as yet stocks are not giving people the trigger to begin selling once again. This caution is perhaps the best foundation for more gains, since it doesn’t appear to be accompanied by too much euphoria, but with the Fed now openly talking about 50 basis point hikes it is sensible to ask whether valuations can keep rising even as the prospect of weaker growth looms ever larger.”
Oil moves up even as US ponders new reserves release
“Oil seems impervious to any potential bad news, with today’s move higher coming despite news that the US is pondering another release of petroleum from its strategic reserve. But such releases offer temporary respite from rising oil prices, much as the cut in fuel duty on Wednesday did for UK consumers. OPEC’s next meeting is perhaps the only near-term hope for a change in direction.”
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD gained traction in the early American session and climbed into positive territory above 1.1000. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising US stock indexes, is making it difficult for the greenback to find demand and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3200 supported by risk flows
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3150 in the early European session after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK but managed to erase its daily losses. With risk flows starting to dominate the financial markets, the pair is posting modest gains above 1.3200.
Gold fluctuates near $1,950 despite rising US T-bond yields
Gold declined toward $1,940 earlier in the day as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield climbed to fresh multi-year highs near 2.5%. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar, however, helped XAU/USD recover above $1,950.
Ripple price ready to breakout
XRP price is stuck in an ongoing consolidation where both buyers and sellers are pushed towards each other. With the NATO, G7 and EU meetings out of the way, expect tailwinds to accelerate further.
TLRY zooms 18% higher on US legislation hopes
Canadian cannabis powerhouse Tilray Brands is reaping the benefits of the US House of Representatives adding major leglislation important to the industry to the calendear for next week.