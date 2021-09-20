Risk off trade to start the week as China Evergrande falls 19% [Video]

- Headlines in play (00:00).
- Review of charts at the European open (1:00).
- Evergrande shares down 19% overnight ahead of interest payments (5:01).
- Senior House Democrats likely to scale-back $3.5trl spending bill (6:56).
- Update on German politics ahead of Federal election on Sunday (7:45).
- Iran says it may hold nuclear talks at UN Summit (9:08).
- What to expect from the Canadian election (9:49).
- Fed expected to offer clues on stimulus taper timeline this week (11:31).
- Bank of England rate meeting on Thursday (14:53).
