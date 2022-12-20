Growth, growth, growth: The annual Economic Work Conference in December finished on Friday, and it left little doubt that getting the economy back on track and boosting confidence will be the key priority for 2023.
At the conference, the leaders pledged to revive private consumption, and highlighted specific support to the private sector. People’s Daily, a key mouthpiece for the Chinese government, ran a front-page article on Sunday with the headline “The key is to boost confidence”. In the article, Xi was quoted to say that he had always supported private businesses and “I also worked in places where the private economy is relatively developed”. During his rise, Xi Jinping was Party Secretary in the Zhejiang province, which is known for having one of the highest shares of private enterprises. Several of the new people in China’s top leadership, the Standing Committee of the Politburo, also have their relationship with Xi from the time in Zhejiang and another successful province Fujian on the south east coast, see Research China:CPC congress cements Xi’s power – and the US-China rivalry, 24 October. The coming premier Li Qiang, who was Party Secretary in Shanghai the past five years, has been described business-friendly and implementation-oriented, according to Wall Street Journal.
Leaders at the Economic Work Conference also called on internet firms to play a leading role in development and creating jobs. The new message indicates that after years of tighter regulation and crack-down on some of the big private tech companies, China will take a step back and prioritise lifting confidence in the private sector. It will be led by new people in the leadership that has experience in doing exactly that in the past in the South-eastern highgrowth provinces. However, the proof is in the pudding, as they say, and we have to wait and see how much change we will see in real policies and actual implementation. But, the shift in tone is noteworthy.
Other quotes from people’s daily:
-
“Pointing out that there are a multitude of tasks in the economic work in 2023, the meeting underlined moves to improve public expectations and boost confidence for development.”
-
“The country will focus on boosting domestic demand next year by prioritizing the recovery and expansion of consumption, increasing urban and rural personal income through multiple channels and encouraging more private capital to participate in the construction of key national projects, said the meeting”.
Little news on Covid, the surge continues: With official data for both cases and deaths no longer being reliable, we are flying a bit blind in terms of gauging the development. But experience from other countries suggest the virus will keep spreading and peak around early February and have ‘normalised’ in early April. We will probably have to rely on anecdotal evidence in order to judge when the worst is over.
Policy doc on expanding domestic demand: Last week, China also released a policy document on how to lift domestic demand in 2022-2035. It puts out guidelines for boosting private consumption and investments as China aims to create a stronger domestic market and more resilient supply chains amid a challenging international environment; hence part of the ‘dual circulation’ strategy. It is also very much needed to lift consumption and manufacturing investments as demand from construction and infrastructure will be less of a growth driver in the years ahead. With its long time line, the plan is more structural than cyclical, so it does not address the short-term need to boost consumption and private investments. Some of the measures outlined are new industrialisation, investments in AI, 5G, big data and infrastructure in energy, logistics and water conservation. It also stressed it would reduce parents burden of raising children; partly also an attempt to make Chinese have more children again.
Stock markets in limbo as we go through the tough months: Chinese stocks have corrected a bit lower this week as the covid surge puts a lid on the sentiment and global equity sentiment has been souring lately. The next couple of months will likely see some see-saw pattern but as the economy moves from dark to dawn in Q2, we would expect more upside in Chinese stocks. Risk premia are very high still and a recovery normally entails more positive equity momentum.
CNH treading water: Volatility has come down in the yuan as both USD/CNH and EUR/CNH has moved sideways lately. The latter trades with quite high correlation with EUR/USD and we expect both crosses to move lower again on a 3-6m horizon.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD battles with the 0.6700 early Asia. The positive momentum of US equities underpinned the pair heading into Wednesday’s close, but volumes remain low as the winter holiday’s mood kicks in.
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase, hovers around 1.0620
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, stuck around the 1.0600 threshold. The US Dollar gained modestly on upbeat consumer confidence, while Wall Street also rallied with the news.
Gold holding at higher ground above $1,800
Optimistic market players maintain XAU/USD above the $1,800.00 threshold on Wednesday, with the bright metal trading near its recent multi-month high of $1,824.53.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as share value declines by 98%
The Crypto market’s winter extended, resulting in many companies suffering unparalleled losses. Joining the list is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific, whose ruination impacted the hash rate of the largest cryptocurrency network.
Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing
The big news yesterday was the Bank of Japan relenting a little and raising the cap on the 10-year by 25 bp while saying the curve control policy remains in place.