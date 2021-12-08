On the face of it, this was a very neutral meeting. The cash rate was kept at 0.10% as expected. The QE program is set to remain at $4 billion per week until mid-February 2022. Furthermore, the RBA noted that the Omicron variant is a new ‘source of uncertainty, but it is not expected to derail the recovery. The economy is expected to return to its pre-Delta path in the first half of 2022.
The message
The message that stood out was that this was a meeting with very few negative points. Yes, there is uncertainty noted and the framework for progress is still some time from being achieved (see below for what that is). However, its neutrality is in itself a message. Things are turning around for Australia and the RBA are now firmly focused on recovery.
What the recovery needs to look like
The RBA is very focused on the jobs market and, in particular, wages. The RBA stated that ‘the Board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 percent target range. This will require the labor market to be tight enough to generate wages growth that is materially higher than it is currently. This is likely to take some time and the Board is prepared to be patient.
Unemployment
The RBA expressed uncertainty about the behavior of wages as the unemployment rate declines to historically low levels, so bear that concern of theirs in mind. The next unemployment data print will be next week. If Omicron's fears fade and Australian labor data pick up then the AUD may be well placed for recovery. Note the positive comment by long-term RBA watcher McCrann. In particular, the AUDJPY pair looks liable for extra gains.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?