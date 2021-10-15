The surge in risk appetite and copper prices started in Asia on Thursday and there might be a reason for that. The PBOC did issue a statement vowing to support Evergrande, but nothing about cutting the RRR or adding stimulus. GBP is the strongest followed by NZD, while JPY is the weakest. whole US retail sales are due up next, with the control group expected 0.5% from the prev 2.5%
Copper is a particularly notable economic barometer and it's turned sharply higher in the past week, rising to $4.63 from $4.25, and hitting the highest since May. It comes on a broader reflation trade (ex bonds) and improving risk sentiment.
Perhaps that's all there is to it but it's worth keeping a close eye on China at the moment. It's more of a question of 'when' they add more stimulus rather than 'if'. There was chatter of a cut in the RRR or a fresh MLF on Friday and that's been percolating for a few days.
If China turns on the taps, it will add another leg to the commodity currency rally, particularly against the yen. We've highlighted those crosses recently and they continued to break out with CAD/JPY busting an old triple top from 2017, 2018 and 2021 on Thursday in a rally to the best levels in six years.
At the same time, we're gaining confidence daily that covid is in terminal decline. Of course, there's always the chance of another wave and we've not virologists but cases are falling almost everywhere at the moment and vaccination continues to rise.
On Friday, the US reports on September retail sales. We see this as somewhat of a free call option. The consensus is -0.2% m/m and +0.4% on the control group. Those are modest numbers but September was a challenging month for covid. If the data undershoots, it will likely be brushed aside or further push yields down. While if it's stronger it will point to a ready-to-spend consumer ahead of the holidays.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides under 1.16 as US Retail Sales smash estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16 after US Retail Sales smashed estimates with 0.7% in September. Treasury yields are rising. The risk-on mood continues to underpin the pair, as the ECB policymaker Wunsch dismisses inflation concerns.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3750 after US data
GBP/USD has pared some of its gains after US Retail Sales beat estimates, with the core group hitting 0.8% last month. Earlier, investors shrugged off dovish comments from two BOE members.
XAU/USD slumps to $1,770 area on upbeat US data, surging US bond yields
Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session pressured by the dollar's resilience and surging US Treasury bond yields.
Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more
Bitcoin price favors bulls reaching $60,000 by the end of this week and onwards to new all-time highs by the end of next week. Ethereum price broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by next week in tandem with Bitcoin.
Why is Tesla going up?
Tesla's (TSLA) stock price has finally pushed higher in a series of steady and sure moves. We had nearly given up on our bullish call with Tesla stock as it kept struggling around the $800 level.