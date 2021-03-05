Oil surged after OPEC meeting

What happened?

Great news for oil bulls! OPEC and its allied producers agreed to expand output cuts for the next month. Some insignificant exemptions were made for Russia and Kazakhstan, allowing them to boost output by 130,000 and 20,000 barrels a day in April, respectively. In total, OPEC+ will withhold about 7 million barrels a day from the market, which is equal to about 7% of global demand. Moreover, Saudi Arabia said it would continue reducing extra 1 million barrels a day on a voluntary bias.

What does it mean for trader?

Oil will keep rallying up in the next months! WTI oil has approached the high level unseen since January 2020 at $65.00. If it manages to break it, the way up to $70.00 will be clear. Support levels are at the recent lows of $59.00 and $52.00.

Besides, the US Senate passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill. As a result, the much-awaited stimulus should be finally approved by the end of this week. It should improve the overall market sentiment and push risk assets like gold further up.

Note that to trade oil with FBS you need WTI-21J, which expires on March 19. Besides, you can trade oil in our app FBS Trader!