The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.32 levels and traded in the range of 74.24-74.34 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.29 levels. The rupee rose against the dollar because the US unit weakened after US Fed Chair Powell stated that there is still a long way to go for a recovery in the country's labour market before the Fed begins to withdraw its massive $120-bln stimulus. Back home, equities rose on the back of China's efforts to calm the market's nerves. Reports stated that China's securities regulator had meetings with banks to soothe their concerns on the recent market jitters, which also improved sentiment for riskier assets.
The rupee got an additional boost when foreign banks sold the US unit likely for overseas inflows into Indian companies looking to raise capital through IPO. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract stood at 4.41%, against 4.42% recorded in the previous day. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.1975%. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.28 levels.
Germany’s jobs market recovery accelerated as businesses rebuilt their workforce to cope with continuously strengthening demand. Unemployment in Europe’s largest economy fell in July, more than economists expected, pushing down the jobless rate to 5.7%. Oil prices rose as crude stockpiles in the US, the world's top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020, with Brent crude oil prices pushing back past $75 a barrel.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits three-week highs after the Fed, dismal US growth figures
EUR/USD approaches 1.1900, hitting the highest in three weeks. The dollar is falling across the board after the Fed refrained from pre-announcing tapering and sees inflation as transitory. German CPI beat estimates with 3.8% YoY in July. US GDP misses expectations.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3950 on Fed dovishness, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, extending its gains after the Fed seemed reluctant to taper bond buys. The EU's suspension of legal action over the NI protocol supports sterling. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
XAU/USD climbs to two-week tops, beyond 200-DMA post-US GDP
Gold built on the previous day's post-FOMC rebound from the vicinity of the $1,790 horizontal support and gained strong follow-through traction on Thursday.
SPY up, GDP down, China goes green, FB goes red, RobinHOOD launches
China stocks went green for the day on Wednesday and no it wasn't St. Patrick's day but perhaps a dead cat bounce? The Fed certainly helped the green shoots as it continued its doveish stance saying there was no sign yet of dialing back ultra-loose policy.
XRP in a league of its own as BTC and ETH pull back
Bitcoin price is setting the stage for a pullback after a 40% upswing. Ethereum price is following BTC but might undergo consolidation. Ripple price defies its run-up, suggesting a minor correction might be enough before another rally begins.