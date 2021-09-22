In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past performance of NZDUSD, 4-Hour Elliott wave Charts that we presented to our members. But before looking into the Charts, we need to understand the market nature first. The market always fights between the two sides i.e Buying or Selling. We at Elliott Wave Forecast understand the Market Nature and always recommend trading the no-enemy areas. We called blue boxes on our charts as no-enemy areas. They usually give us the reaction in favor of market direction in 3 swings at least. Now, let us take a quick look at the NZDUSD Charts and structure below:
NZD/USD 4 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Above is the 4hr Elliott wave chart update from 9/02/2021. In which, the decline from February 2021 peak ended wave (W) at $0.6802 low. Up from there, the pair corrected the cycle from the February peak in wave (X) bounce. The internals of that bounce unfolded as Elliott wave zigzag structure where wave A ended at $0.6983 high. Wave B ended at $0.6929 & Wave C was expected to find sellers at $0.7112- $0.7225 blue box area. From there, sellers were expected to appear looking for more downside or for a 3 wave reaction lower at least.
NZD/USD Latest 4 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
This is the latest 4hr Elliott wave Chart from the 9/21/2021 update. In which the pair is showing a strong reaction lower taking place from the blue box area at $0.7112- $0.7225. Right after ending the zigzag correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the short positions at the blue box area. However, a break below $0.6802 low remains to be seen to confirm the next extension lower & avoid double correction higher. Note: later on with more data, we were able to upgrade the primary degree of the structure.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.17 as Fed sets clear taper timeline
EUR/USD has reversed course, plunging under 1.17 after the Fed signaled tapering of bond buys as soon as November, and the conclusion of the process in mid-2022. The hawkish surprise means a rate hike could come sooner.
GBP/USD pares gains on Fed's hawkish shift
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3650, falling as the Fed signaled tapering could begin shortly and end in mid-2022. The prospects of US rate hike are boosting the dollar across the board.
Gold: Fed's hawkish tone marred by risk-on sentiment
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged says moderation in asset purchases "may soon be warranted". Gold volatile on the FOMC statement and rallies into daily resistance. Risk-on tone persists surrounding Evergrande contagion prospects abating.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.
Powell Quick Analysis: Three hawkish points propel dollar, NFP critical to cement tapering
Powell surprised by signaling taper announcement could come in November. Tapering may end by mid-2022, opening the door to earlier rate hikes. Powell's comment on employment goal "all but met" is a significant hawkish shift.