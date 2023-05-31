Gold prices experienced a rise on Tuesday and Thursday (sideways on Wednesday), driven by traders' expectations of another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. But is the medium-term downtrend really over?
One fundamental indicator that can help answer this question is the nonfarm payrolls, due to be released this Friday (US time). Any unexpected outcomes could lead to heightened volatility in rate-sensitive assets such as gold.
Market projections indicate that the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report for May will show a slowdown in job additions to the economy, with 190,000 jobs compared to the 253,000 jobs added in April. Interestingly, the forecast for the previous month was also around 190,000 jobs.
The nonfarm payroll data serves as the final key indicator ahead of the release of inflation data on June 14 and the concurrent interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.
Market sentiment currently suggests a 60% probability of a 25 basis-point interest rate hike during the Federal Reserve's upcoming June meeting, compared to a 26% chance observed a week earlier. If implemented, this would mark the central bank's 11th consecutive rate increase.
Gold was trading around $1,932, reaching its lowest level since March 17 before its incline began on Tuesday. While Thursday was a positive day for the metal, it still retraced about half of its gains on the day and now trades at approximately $1,960. It peaked at $1,974, which is the most immediate resistance level but without much historical precedence. Considering the NFP is still two days away, this level might become irrelevant.
$1,985 is a level with more medium-term precedence but will have to wait until closer to the release of the data to tell if this level is something that needs to be watched. If gold turns to the downside, it might pay to keep an eye on $1,938 as a support level.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades bounce off yearly low near 0.6500 as US ADP Employment Change, House voting looms
AUD/USD grinds near intraday high of 0.6510 amid Thursday’s mid-Asian session, after bouncing off the lowest levels in nearly seven months the previous day. The quote justifies its risk-barometer status as the US House of Representatives debate the much-awaited debt-ceiling deal.
EUR/USD approaches 1.0700 as USD Index sees more downside ahead of US Employment
The EUR/USD pair is marching towards the round-level resistance of 1.0700 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair showed a sharp recovery from 1.0640 on Wednesday after the US Dollar Index (DXY) faced intense selling pressure post refreshing a 10-week high at 104.70.
Gold rebound eyes $1,990 and United States Employment clues
Gold price picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,967 amid early hours of Thursday’s Asian session as the US Dollar’s retreat joins hopes of the United States debt-ceiling bill’s passage through the House of Representatives.
Gate.io denies insolvency claims amid suspicion of exposure to Multichain
Gate.io denied rumors of illiquidity, saying the company's operations are running smoothly amid growth plans in Hong Kong. Rumors on the exchange's insolvency sprouted after a series of events relating to Multichain. Spotting multiple deposits of MULTI and Fantom to Gate.io, Twitter users suspected the exchange was exposed to Multichain fallout.
C3.ai Stock News: After 33% rally, AI shares backtrack ahead of earnings
C3.ai (AI) stock slipped 7.6% to $41.62 in Wednesday’s premarket ahead of quarterly earnings expected after the close. This may just be traders taking profits after Tuesday’s 33.4% surge in the AI stock price.