The FTSE 100 has topped 7000 once again this afternoon, while in New York tech stocks are shining, as the Nasdaq 100 clears 15,000 for the first time.
The post-Monday rally shows no sign of slowing down, and instead stocks seem determined to power ahead into the weekend and beyond. The Monday selloff seems like a moment of brief panic, and while it was startlingly short-lived, it was enough it appears to reset sentiment and activity and prompt a resurgence of bullish momentum. Central bank have done their bit to allay fears, most notably the ECB this week, but now that the reappointment of Jerome Powell is more assured markets are also much more relaxed about the outlook for US policy too. The drumbeat of earnings season continues to provide a positive underpinning too, as US firms continue to provide optimistic outlooks and strong earnings reports as well.
Next week is one of these really busy weeks that will leave investors and traders struggling to find a quiet moment. Big-name US stocks like Apple will report figures, while in the UK first-half numbers from the banks and big pharma will enliven the FTSE 100. Finally the Fed will publish its last decision, and while no change is expected, it is widely-forecast that the meeting could set up a further discussion of policy adjustment at the August Jackson Hole symposium. The Nasdaq 100 has topped 15,000 this afternoon, a firm sign of the revival in risk appetite, but it will be hard work to maintain this optimism throughout such an action-packed few days.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
