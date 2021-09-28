Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P December first resistance at 4465/75. Shorts need stops above 4485.
Nasdaq December shorts at strongest resistance at 15300/350 worked as we test the first target of 15180/140 for a 250 tick profit.
Emini Dow Jones December beat minor resistance at 34700/750 but held 25 tick below the next target of 34960/35000.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P first resistance at 4465/75. Shorts need stops above 4485. A break higher targets 4515/20 & 4530.
First support at 4430/20. Longs need stops below 4410. A break lower targets minor support at 4385/80. Longs need stops below 4370. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 4355/50 before a buying opportunity at 4340/30. Longs need stops below 4320.
Nasdaq December shorts at 15300/350 target 15180/140 (hit), perhaps as far as 15030/000 today for profit taking on any remaining shorts. Best support at 14880/840. Longs need stops below 14770. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 14600 & strong support at 14550/500. Failure here how risks a slide to 14390/360.
Strongest resistance again at 15300/350 on Friday as expected. Shorts need stops above 15400. A break higher targets 15500/520 & 15610/620.
Emini Dow Jones December first support at 34610/590 with best support at 34400/350 today. Longs need stops below 34300. A break lower targets 34200 then 34050/34000.
Minor resistance at 34700/750 but above here targets 34960/35000.
Chart
