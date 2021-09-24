9/23 Recap: - The S&P opened with an 11 handle gap up and then it was off to the races, rallying another 59 handles, non-stop, into a 2:00 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P gradually declined 16 handles into the close.
9//23 - The major indices had a very strong up day with the following closes: The DJIA + 506.50, the S&P 500 Index + 53.34, and the Nasdaq Composite + 153.40.
Looking ahead – Thursday was a very strong up day. However, there was some weakness into the close and this weakness followed thru into the overnight futures. We have Mercury Retrograde over the coming weekend, so we are on alert for a possible change in trend. The best scenario is if the market were to rally into the weekend for a possible high on Monday. If the market declines into the weekend, we will expect a low on Monday. However, this would represent only a 1 – 2 day pullback and that is not a high probability set up.
The NOW Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. A. 9/24 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, Wheat.
B. 10/01 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.
Stock market key dates
Fibonacci – 9/25.
Astro – 9/27, 10/1 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4440 Resistance – 4494.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4440 Resistance – 4494.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.1750 on dismal German IFO, risk-off mood
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 after German IFO surprised to the downside. Hawkish Fed, Evergande risks amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is battling 1.3700, as the US dollar holds its bonce amid worsening market mood. The pound reverses hawkish BOE-led gains, as Brexit woes and China Evergrande uncertainty weigh. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,750, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the lowest level since August 11.
Axie Infinity nears the end of bearish outlook as AXS contemplates 25% gains
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS behaves as it trades above key support.
German Elections Preview: Three EUR/USD scenarios for the post-Merkel dawn
Who will succeed Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe's largest economy? The long-serving beacon of stability is stepping down as Germany's Chancellor after 16 years, and her big shoes leave a hole in the old continent's leadership.