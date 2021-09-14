Top daily news

Equity index futures point in different directions currently ahead of US consumer inflation August report after Wall Street ended mostly higher on Monday. Microsoft shares gained 0.43% after reports Microsoft and IT major Infosys have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Australia’s Ausgrid which includes strategic cloud transformation, Tesla shares rose 0.9% on Monday outperforming market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.15% GBP USD +0.89% USD JPY -0.01% AUD USD -0.51%

The Dollar strengthening has halted currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped less than 0.1% on Monday.

GBP/USD reversed its sliding Monday while EUR/USD continued retreating despite federal statistics office Destatis report German whole prices inflation continued accelerating in August. Both Pound and Euro are higher against the Dollar currently. AUD/USD reversed its sliding Monday while USD/JPY continued advancing with both the Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently while yen is higher.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.11% Nikkei Index +0.07% Hang Seng Index -1.31% Australian Stock Index +0.22%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer inflation data at 14:30 CET today expected to show inflation ticked down in August. The three major Wall Street stock benchmarks ended mixed Monday, recording daily returns in the range of -0.1% to +0.8%.

European stock indexes are down currently after ending higher Monday with oil and gas shares leading gains. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading losses as China Evergrande Group slumped to lowest prices since 2014 after the real estate developer said it had appointed financial advisers to examine its capital structure.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.7% WTI Crude +0.63%

Brent is edging higher currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed higher Monday as another storm approaching US coast could affect output in Texas while US output is far from having been restored after Hurricane Ida. US West Texas Intermediate WTI rose 1.1% and is higher currently. November Brent added 0.8% to $73.51 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.18%

Gold prices are edging lower currently. December gold added 0.1% to $1794.40 an ounce on Monday trading as high as $1,800.20 during the session.

