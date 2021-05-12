European markets are on the rise, but the US CPI reading this afternoon will bring the inflation topic back to the table.
-
European markets steady themselves after inflation-led declines.
-
UK data raises expectations for a strong Q2 rebound.
-
Crude gains ground on demand expectations, but how much is priced in?
European markets are on the rise in early trade, with a sense of calm finally falling into place after a dramatic week of declines. While we are seeing some confidence return this morning, the past two days have provided a rude awakening for any bulls sleeping on the idea that inflation expectations will provide a key roadblock to this ongoing bull market. Unfortunately, while today appears to have seen markets finally set aside inflation fears, traders will be somewhat hesitant in anticipation of another bout of selling if the US CPI rate gains ground this afternoon.
A batch of UK data has provided plenty of grounds for optimism, with both growth and production data outperforming as the UK moves towards a period of rapid economic growth. While the Q1 GDP fell into negative territory off the back of lockdown restrictions, the impressive 2.1% March reading highlights the kind of rapid rebound we should be expecting as we move through the year. Meanwhile, both industrial and manufacturing production data brought multi-month highs, with March output growing by the fastest rate since July. From a market perspective, the pound has been relatively unmoved by this latest batch of economic data. Nonetheless, with the FTSE 100 outperforming, and the pound seemingly on the cusp of another push higher, the UK outlook does look relatively favourable going forward.
Energy prices are on the rise this morning, despite the recent pullback as fears over the Colonial pipeline hack subside. Today we are seeing greater confidence over the demand picture for energy, with the IEA noting that the rise in supply expected in the second half of 2021 comes nowhere near their forecast for demand over the period. With Europe and the US expected to gradually loosen restrictions on domestic and international travel, demand for crude products will likely surge to the benefit of prices. Nonetheless, with crude prices currently back at pre-pandemic levels, there are fears that perhaps much of that supply-demand realignment has already been priced in.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 82 points lower, at 34,187.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold: A big miss on US CPI to drive XAU/USD above 200-DMA?
Gold pressured amid fears of rising inflation, interest rates. US dollar’s haven demand lifted on Middle East tensions. Disappointing US CPI could revive gold’s bullish momentum.
Top six cryptocurrencies under $2 that overtake Bitcoin
Bitcoin price reaching over $64,000 has priced out many investors in the market that has missed many of its bull rallies. Investors are increasingly looking into altcoins, which have absolute prices that are cheaper than the leading cryptocurrency.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.