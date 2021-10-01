Markets are still pulling back after the S&P500 finished the worst post-pandemic month, dropping 4,75% and closing at the lowest level since July. Some of the main factors contributing have been the looming energy crisis along with uncertainty regarding the debt situation of the Chinese developer Evergrande, which could have far reaching consequences on global markets. In addition, the standstill of the US government did little to help moods as inflation pressures mounted and while the FED continues to downplay them despite prices of commodities like Oil and NatGas reaching multi year highs. While there are some genuine worries about the future of the economic recovery, the final trading session of the week could see some increased volatility as investors await some key data from the US in the afternoon after this morning's European PMI’s were in line with expectations.
UK furlough scheme ends after one in four workers take part in it
The furlough scheme set up to support workers through the pandemic has come to an end as today's ONS report gives us some further information about how it was applied and who were the main recipients. It is clear that the scheme played a vital role in supporting the economy as one in four workers took part in it at some point or another with those having GCSE’s or lower being more likely. While the termination of the scheme could push some more people back into the workforce and potentially mitigate the current labour shortage, it remains unclear what segment of the furlough recipients will reenter the job market and how quickly many of them will be able to adjust.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.16 amid risk-off mood, strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood originating America's political struggles and soaring energy costs in Europe and elsewhere. Eurozone CPI inflation beat estimates with 3.4% YoY in September.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3450 on firmer dollar, UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has kicked off Q4 under pressure, trading around 1.3450. The US dollar is stronger across the board amid rising energy prices, causing a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1,750 amid renewed USD strength
Gold prices eases below daily highs above $1,750 after posting a one week high in the US session. The downward pressure builds up on the renewed buying interest in the greenback, which makes the precious metal expensive for holders of the other currencies.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Downtrend in Ethereum reserves across exchanges continues, supply shock is brewing in ETH. Active addresses holding ETH for less than 30 days are rising. Social volume is on the decline, analysts conclude that it is conducive for a bullish breakout in the short term.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.