Stock index futures are gaining currently ahead of US Manufacturing PMI flash report at 15:45 CET today after Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday as China Evergrande unit said it had “resolved” a coupon payment on an onshore bond. Facebook lost 3.99% Wednesday after it warned that Apple's iPhone privacy changes, which allow users to block tracking, will reduce advertising revenues because less data can be collected, Apple shares rallied 1.69% outperforming market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.1% GBP USD +0.28% USD JPY +0.16% AUD USD +0.34%

The Dollar strengthening has stalled currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 322 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 332 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.4% Wednesday.

EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continued sliding on Wednesday despite data showed euro zone consumer confidence improved in September when a further decline was expected. Both pairs are higher currently. Both USD/JPY and AUD/USD reversed their retreating Wednesday with the Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently and yen lower still.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.39% Nikkei Index -0.67% Hang Seng Index +0.58% Australian Stock Index +0.4%

The US stock index futures are up currently with the 10-year US Treasuries note yields down at 1.302%. The three main US stock indexes booked gains Wednesday ranging from 0.95% to 1.02% as Federal Reserve kept the key borrowing benchmark rate at 0-0.25 percent while signaling the reduction of its $120 billion monthly bond purchases was closer than ever.

European stock indexes are rising currently after ending up Wednesday led by banking shares. Asian stock indexes are mostly rising today with Nikkei defying the general trend.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.57% WTI Crude +0.48%

Brent is extending gains currently. Prices ended sharply up Wednesday after the US Energy Information Administration reported domestic crude stockpile fell 3.6 million barrels last week to 414 million barrels, the lowest since October 2018. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures jumped 2.5% and is higher currently. Brent crude rose 2.5% to $76.19 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.14%

Gold prices are edging lower currently. Spot gold slid 0.3% to $1768.18 an ounce on Wednesday.

