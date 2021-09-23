Top daily news
Stock index futures are gaining currently ahead of US Manufacturing PMI flash report at 15:45 CET today after Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday as China Evergrande unit said it had “resolved” a coupon payment on an onshore bond. Facebook lost 3.99% Wednesday after it warned that Apple's iPhone privacy changes, which allow users to block tracking, will reduce advertising revenues because less data can be collected, Apple shares rallied 1.69% outperforming market.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.1%
|GBP USD
|+0.28%
|USD JPY
|+0.16%
|AUD USD
|+0.34%
The Dollar strengthening has stalled currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 322 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 332 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.4% Wednesday.
EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continued sliding on Wednesday despite data showed euro zone consumer confidence improved in September when a further decline was expected. Both pairs are higher currently. Both USD/JPY and AUD/USD reversed their retreating Wednesday with the Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently and yen lower still.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.39%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.67%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.58%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.4%
The US stock index futures are up currently with the 10-year US Treasuries note yields down at 1.302%. The three main US stock indexes booked gains Wednesday ranging from 0.95% to 1.02% as Federal Reserve kept the key borrowing benchmark rate at 0-0.25 percent while signaling the reduction of its $120 billion monthly bond purchases was closer than ever.
European stock indexes are rising currently after ending up Wednesday led by banking shares. Asian stock indexes are mostly rising today with Nikkei defying the general trend.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.57%
|WTI Crude
|+0.48%
Brent is extending gains currently. Prices ended sharply up Wednesday after the US Energy Information Administration reported domestic crude stockpile fell 3.6 million barrels last week to 414 million barrels, the lowest since October 2018. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures jumped 2.5% and is higher currently. Brent crude rose 2.5% to $76.19 a barrel on Wednesday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.14%
Gold prices are edging lower currently. Spot gold slid 0.3% to $1768.18 an ounce on Wednesday.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD higher in range as stocks run
EUR/USD recovers amid a better market mood, but tepid European data prevent it from advancing further. Relief news related to the Chinese giant Evergreen boosted sentiment despite tepid data in EU and the US.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
Crypto markets take off without clear goals
Bitcoin price shows a healthy bounce off the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,727, suggesting temporary relief. Ethereum price creeps back above the $3,000 psychological level as it follows in BTC’s footsteps.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.