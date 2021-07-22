Market News Today – USD dipped from 3-mth highs, USDIndex down (from 93.18 to 92.80) as Equities bounce back, recovering all of Monday’s fall on the back of strong Earnings (+0.8% & VIX back to 20.00). Yields recovered to 1.28% (20yr auction filled at 1.89%). Virus concerns continue to weigh. OIL Inventories +2.4m vs -4.6m expected, USOil futures touched $70.00, Gold back under $1800. Overnight – JPY closed until Monday, shares in Asia struggled to follow US higher, AUD trade & Confidence data mixed. (50% of popn. remain in lockdown).
European Open – DAX and FTSE 100 futures are up 0.3% and 0.2% respectively, U.S. futures are also slightly higher, so the positive momentum that dominated yesterday’s session remains in place, albeit with a slightly more cautious tone to start the day. In FX markets EURUSD is little changed at 1.1793, Cable at 1.3719. Earnings reports helped to underpin stock market sentiment on Wednesday and company news will remain in focus today, but for the Eurozone, the main item on the agenda is the ECB policy meeting.
ECB Preview – The central bank is expected to keep overall settings unchanged, but Lagarde has hinted that the forward guidance will be tweaked following the change in the inflation target and markets are hoping for a commitment to ongoing support beyond the immediate crisis phase. So the meeting is now of more significance and LIVE….
Today – The ECB policy announcement, US Weekly Claims & EZ consumer confidence, and Earnings from Abbot Labs, Blackstone, AT&T, Intel, Snap & Twitter.
Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) AUDCAD (+0.35%). Bounced from 13-mth low at 0.9216 yesterday to 0.9267 highs earlier. Breached 21EMA earlier, faster MAs aligned higher, RSI 53 and rising, MACD signal line & histogram rising but significantly below 0 lines. H1 ATR 0.0010, Daily ATR 0.0061.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
