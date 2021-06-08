Morga stanley market timing indicator
The Morgan Stanley Market Timing Indicator has reached the most bearish reading on record.
Copper futures daily
Copper is at 14+ month trendline support. A break below would indicate a significant behavior change and usher in the largest decline since the rally started in March 2020. The long term picture is below.
5/24 – After trading to an all time high 2 weeks ago, copper put in a weekly reversal candle. Price followed through on the downside last week as well. This raises the specter of a massive failure after the move above the 2011 high. A close up view is below.
Copper futures weekly
USDollar 4 hour
USDOLLAR traded into the upside level of interest and turned sharply lower. Most of the rally from the May low has been retraced. Even so, nothing regarding the idea of a massive consolidation bottom since January has changed. 11655 remains proposed support. COT positioning is stretched to the downside and indicates elevated reversal risk (see below).
6/2 – Like Friday, USDOLLAR tried breaking out today. Also like Friday, price was slammed lower as U.S. trading got under way. Still, price has broken above the trendline from the April high so maybe the buck finally ‘surprises’ to the upside. If it does, then the next level of upside interest is 11770.
USD positioning (COT)
USD/CNH weekly
USDCNH made a weekly J-Spike last week. This is the 2nd signal since 2013 when price is at a 3 year extreme (high/low). The only other signal was the bearish one in September 2019…which nailed the top. Near term, watch for 6.3740s support (see below).
USD/CNH 4 hour
USD/JPY 4 hour
USDJPY failed at the line off of the 2018 and 2020 highs again last week. A break below 109.00 would suggest that a top is in place. Proposed resistance is the high volume level from NFP at 109.75.
EUR/JPY daily
EURJPY has turned down just ahead of the noted 134.30. The lower wedge line is about 132.00 but 133.60 should provide resistance if a top is in place. This level is defined by the 200 hour average and a well-defined horizontal pivot (see below).
5/20 – EURJPY action since the October low has taken the form of a wedge. The rally stalled this week after taking out the September 2018 high but I’m wondering if we get a final spike into 134.30, which is both the 61.8% retrace of the decline from the 2014 high and 2 equal legs up from the 2020 low. A close-up view is below.
EUR/JPY hourly
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore Scandinavian Capital Markets AB assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB strongly encourages consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.22 after mixed EZ data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.22, pressured by fresh dollar strength. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed estimates with 79.7 points but eurozone GDP was upgraded from -0.3% to -0.6% in the final read for Q1. US JOLTs figures are awaited.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.4150, as renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 on USD recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) buyers take a breather around $1,900, down 0.16% while bouncing off intrday low of $1,894.57, after a two-day upswing ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...